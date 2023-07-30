Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office says a 22-month-old from Calhoun Falls died Sunday afternoon after getting injured when a dresser fell.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Jalaya Bryant.

Officials say Bryant was at her grandparents house in Williamston when reports indicate she was trying to climb a dresser when it tumbled over and trapped her.

Bryant was taken to the hospital, where she later passed away.

The coroner’s office says their initial investigation indicates Bryant died due to asphyxiation and there appears to be no indication of foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Anderson County Child Death Task Force.

