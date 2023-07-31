Asheville man pleads guilty to deadly 2020 shooting

Abdul-Umar Taylor
Abdul-Umar Taylor(Buncombe County District Attorney's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Asheville man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person in 2020.

Officials said 20-year-old Abdul-Umar Rasheed of Asheville pleaded to second-degree murder today. They added that he was sentenced to 94 to 125 months in prison as part of a negotiated plea.

According to officials, deputies began investigating the shooting on March 6, 2020, when they responded to Pinners Cove Road in South Asheville. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 34-year-old Corey Gentry suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials stated that evidence showed that Taylor shot Gentry following an alleged argument regarding drugs.

“This homicide was investigated and charged at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic which would later limit the presentation of complex jury trials for well-over a year,” District Attorney Todd Williams said. “The District Attorney’s Office appreciates the diligence of investigators who labored throughout the pandemic to bring justice and accountability for the senseless murder of Corey Lee Gentry. I wish the victim’s family peace and healing.”

Officials confirmed that Gentry’s family was advised of the plea negotiation and spoke about the impact of the crime in court.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.
Jarrett Boat Ramp on Lake Hartwell
Man dies after being thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell during storm, coroner says
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Jiyion Mattison (left) and Teondez Crocker are charged with murder after the shooting death of...
Two charged with murder after shooting at party in Anderson
Wildfire burning near Dobson Knob in McDowell Co.
Wildfire after reported lightning strike at Dobson Knob 25-percent contained
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
SCHP: Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85