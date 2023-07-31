Asheville man pleads guilty to deadly 2020 shooting

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Asheville man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person in 2020.

Officials said 20-year-old Abdul-Umar Rasheed of Asheville pleaded to second-degree murder today. They added that he was sentenced to 94 to 125 months in prison as part of a negotiated plea.

According to officials, deputies began investigating the shooting on March 6, 2020, when they responded to Pinners Cove Road in South Asheville. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 34-year-old Corey Gentry suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials stated that evidence showed that Taylor shot Gentry following an alleged argument regarding drugs.

“This homicide was investigated and charged at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic which would later limit the presentation of complex jury trials for well-over a year,” District Attorney Todd Williams said. “The District Attorney’s Office appreciates the diligence of investigators who labored throughout the pandemic to bring justice and accountability for the senseless murder of Corey Lee Gentry. I wish the victim’s family peace and healing.”

Officials confirmed that Gentry’s family was advised of the plea negotiation and spoke about the impact of the crime in court.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.