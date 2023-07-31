August 2023 brings two full supermoons

By Katherine Noel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - August has two full moons this year: the Sturgeon Moon and the Blue Moon.

The Sturgeon Moon comes first, it’s expected to reach peak on Tuesday, August 1. The Blue Moon will appear at the end of the month on Wednesday, August 30.

The first full moon of August, the Sturgeon Moon, will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, August 1 at 2:32 p.m. To see the moon that evening, look to the southeast after sunset to see the full moon rising.

The Sturgeon Moon is the second supermoon of four in a row this year. The term “supermoon” means when a full Moon happens at or near the exact time the moon is closest to us in orbit. A supermoon is bigger and brighter than an average-sized Moon, and will appear brighter in the night sky.

The Blue Moon will reach peak on Wednesday, August 30 at 9:36 p.m. The term Blue Moon is used whenever we have two full moons in one month. This is expected to be the biggest and brightest supermoon this year.

Supermoon
Supermoon(FOX Carolina)

