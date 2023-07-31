Catching a more comfortable break

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The week begins with a break from the high heat and humidity.

Humidity dips behind a cold front on Monday

Mainly sunny, low storm chance through Wednesday

Unsettled, stormy weather returns for the second half of the week

An isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible across the mountains prior to midnight as a slow-moving cold front sinks south out of Kentucky. Skies will remain mostly clear otherwise, carrying us into a quiet start on Monday morning. We’ll get the beginnings of some milder and less humid air ahead of the front, but warm and muggy conditions will persist as lows head for the middle to upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

The new week brings us a brief, but welcome break from the heat and high humidity. With the cold front gradually passing south across the region, humidity levels will slowly drop throughout the day. Expect a muggy start when you head out in the morning, but a more comfortable feeling later on, even as highs top the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, similar to what we dealt with on Sunday.

Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days (WHNS)

Humidity levels will remain low on Tuesday, with milder highs in the middle to upper 80s. Along with the comfortable conditions, this could our one completely storm-free day of the week with a weak area of high pressure settling in over the region. That’s a tall order for this time of year and it could certainly change, but it’s the best chance we’ve had in a while.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Humidity starts to build again for the second half of the week, with the chance for an isolated storm returning on Wednesday. A disturbance will settle over the Southeast on Thursday and Friday, bringing cloudier skies, milder temperatures, and more widespread showers and thunderstorms. If you have outdoor plans either day, you’ll want to shift your focus indoors. Highs will dip from the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, to low and mid 80s to close out the work week.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

