Coroner responding after vehicle fire shuts down traffic along I-26 West

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’re responding to a vehicle fire along I-26 West in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. All lanes on I-26 West are currently shut down as crews respond to the fire near Reidville Road.

Details are limited as officials investigate the situation. We will update this story as we officials release new information.

