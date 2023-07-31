Donations in memory of Riley Faith delivered to Greenville Humane Society

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenville Humane Society received hundreds of new items that were collected at memorial services for an Upstate girl who battled a rare form of childhood cancer.

Riley Faith, 7, passed away on July 22 after a years-long battle with adrenal cancer. Her story of resilience and faith inspired people across the world.

She loved visiting local animal shelters so her family asked guests to bring pet supplies to her two visitations and funeral service over the weekend. They parked a moving truck outside the services, which was loaded with food, toys, litter, blankets and soap for Upstate shelters.

On Monday, the truck carried the donations to the Greenville Humane Society so they can benefit animals looking for forever homes. The Humane Society said they help distribute supplies to other shelters across the area.

“It means so much, you know, not only to our animals but also to Riley,” said Emily Zheng, marketing manager for Greenville Humane Society. “You could just tell how much she loved them. So thank you to her family, first and foremost, for sharing her with us. And then secondly, thank you to our community and her supporters who have shown us how much they love her and how much they love the work that we’re doing.”

Zheng said the shelter is looking forward to continuing its relationship with Riley’s family in her honor.

Riley was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cortical carcinoma when she was only 4 years old. She underwent multiple clinical trials and rounds of chemotherapy during her cancer battle.

Her family has also launched the Riley Faith Foundation to help other children with cancer. Donations can be sent to PO Box 121, Reidville, SC, 29375.

