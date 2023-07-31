FBI assisting with investigation after 6 migrant workers hit in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is assisting with the investigation after police say a driver intentionally hit six migrant workers Sunday in Lincolnton, officials say.

The incident happened at 1:17 p.m., at the North Generals Boulevard Walmart store in Lincolnton, police said.

Lincolnton police said Monday evening a person of interest is in custody.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. Monday, Daniel Gonzalez, 68, of Hickory, came to the Lincolnton Police Department with several family members. His family members said Gonzalez contacted them Monday and told them he had been in an accident.

Police said Gonzalez’s family members said he told them he was parking at Walmart and hit the gas by accident. The family members said he told them he panicked and left the scene.

Daniel Gonzalez (Lincolnton Police Department)

Lincolnton police said they recovered the SUV involved in the incident. Officers have also notified the victims.

Gonzalez was arrested and received a $50,000 secured bond.

“It’s terrible, it’s something I couldn’t even fathom happening,” Christine Smith said,

This was a common reaction from people Monday after hearing the migrant workers were hit by an SUV in the Walmart parking lot.

“That’s just crazy. All they’re doing is just trying to work and provide for their families and someone is just going to run them over because they’re migrant workers? That’s crazy,” Debbie Howell said.

Security footage shows the driver of the midsize black SUV drive over a curb in the parking lot and through a line of people who appeared to be boarding a bus.

“It makes you wonder what our world is coming to. I’m a nurse as a profession and my heart just goes out to those people. I feel bad,” Smith said.

WBTV learned the migrants work for Toluca Blackberry, a company that provides workers for Knob Creek Orchard in Lawndale.

A manager for Toluca Blackberry called the incident “disgusting” and tells WBTV the injuries include concussions and broken ankles, adding the shopping carts likely prevented worse injuries.

“It’s not right. Just because someone is different from you, why are you going to beat up on them? That’s wrong on so many different levels,” Howell said.

All six migrant workers were taken to Atrium Health Lincoln to be treated and released for their injuries, none of which appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

While the assault appeared to be intentional, a motive is still under investigation.

The Lincolnton Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the department at 704-736-8900.

The State Bureau of Investigations and the FBI are assisting with the case.

