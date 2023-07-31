FIFA Women’s World Cup continues on FOX Carolina

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues this week on FOX Carolina.

On Monday, coverage of the tournament begins at 2:30 a.m. followed by Spain vs. Japan and Australia vs. Canada.

The Morning News will follow beginning at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, USA takes on Portugal at 3 a.m. for the final game in Group E play.

Click here for FOX Carolina’s full programming schedule.

Shooting investigation in Inman
Crime scene tape
Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Teen arrested after car pursuit in Pickens Co.
Suspected drowning victim in Anderson Co. identified
