FIFA Women’s World Cup continues on FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues this week on FOX Carolina.

On Monday, coverage of the tournament begins at 2:30 a.m. followed by Spain vs. Japan and Australia vs. Canada.

The Morning News will follow beginning at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, USA takes on Portugal at 3 a.m. for the final game in Group E play.

Click here for FOX Carolina’s full programming schedule.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.