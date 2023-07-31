Flushing fiasco: Upstate city facing costly clogs, how to avoid bill

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate city is trying to get rid of a smelly issue. Members of Greer’s Commission of Public Works are going door-to-door, to let neighbors know what they can do to help stop the problem that’s piling up in pipes.

The Abner Creek Pump Station serves eight neighborhoods and a school, but according to the Commission of Public Works, it’s the worst in their system.

Public Information Coordinator for Greer’s Commission of Public Works, Alison Rauch said, “Our job is to treat wastewater and return it back to the South Tiger River. We can’t put wipes and rags and grease back into the environment because that becomes somebody else’s drinking water.”

In 2023, Greer CPW sent 17 tons of trash found in wastewater to the landfill.

Crews use cameras that go down into the pipes so that they can find the clogs and clear them out. Rauch said that some of the things that shouldn’t be flushed that crews often find include, “Baby wipes, cleaning wipes, rags, tampon applicators...”

She said crews have also found things like toy cars, make-up containers, face masks, and even golf balls. “It does become costly when we have to send our guys out here on overtime to pump out a clog or come in and treat the wastewater,” said Rauch.

It’s not only costly for the city, if the clog is on your side of the line, it could cost you as a homeowner. Rauch said, “We have clean out lines that are typically at the road, but if it is before that and it’s on the homeowner side, it’s their responsibility. They’ve got to call out a plumber to get that clog and it can be very costly for them.”

The costs and environmental issues that keep piling up are two big reasons why members of Greer’s Commission of Public Works are going door to door and leaving signs on people’s doors to warn them about what could happen if they decide to flush, or pour, something down the drain that doesn’t belong.

Rauch said, “This is not a problem that’s just facing Greer CPW, it’s a problem that’s utility wide all over the U.S.” She added that the best way to solve the problem is to get everyone on board so that only flushable products go down the drain.

