Former Clemson defensive lineman David Davis dies

A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson announced the passing of their former defensive lineman David Davis on Saturday.

Davis, a Eastover native, was a four-year letterman during the 1988-1991 season. The team accrued a 39-8-1 four-year record and earned two ACC titles and appeared in 44 games with one start, a 30-0 win against Illinois in the Hall of Fame Bowl to conclude the 1990 season.

He arrived at Clemson in 1987 from Lower Richland High School. He did not play during the 1987 football season, but competed as a heavyweight wrestler.

In 1988, he recorded a sack against Virginia Tech in his first career. As a senior, his 22 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 11 games in 1991 helped guide Clemson to an ACC championship and a first-place conference ranking in both total defense 263.2 yards per game and rushing 53.4.

He played with the New York Giants, but later worked in law enforcement and high school coaching in the Columbia area.

Davis returned to Clemson to earn his degree in parks, recreation and tourism management in 2016 as part of Clemson’s Tiger Trust program.

Davis was 53.

