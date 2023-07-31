Greenville Co. Sheriff announces computers donated to help combat child predators
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Sheriff Hobart Lewis with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced new computers donated to help combat child predators.
Sheriff Lewis will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2 to speak about the new state-of-the-art forensic computers.
FOX Carolina will have a livestream of the press conference.
MORE NEWS: FIFA Women’s World Cup continues on FOX Carolina
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.