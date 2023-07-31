19-year-old man in custody three weeks after deadly Greenwood Co. shooting

Demetric Desmond Cowan
Demetric Desmond Cowan(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a man turned himself in three weeks after a deadly shooting.

According to police, officers were investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, July 7, on Gilliam Avenue.

Officers said the victim, Xavier Boyd, suffered several gunshots to the torso and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Three weeks later on Friday, July 28, the suspect 19-year-old Demetric Desmond Cowan turned himself into police and remains at the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Officers said this is still an open investigation if anyone has information regarding this incident, call police at 864-942-8407.

MORE: Officers investigating after shooting kills 1 in Greenwood

