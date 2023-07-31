GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property

Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in the Little River area.
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in the Little River area.(Source: HCPD)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An animal neglect investigation is underway in the Little River area after a number of animals were found in poor conditions, according to police.

Officers were called last week to Horseshoe Road South, off Highway 17, for reports of horses in the road.

When officers arrived, they said they found a number of emaciated animals, some with open wounds, that were being kept at a nearby property. Warrants state that the horses were “underweight with hip bones, ribs and backbone prominent and protuding.”

The warrants also state one horse was found with multiple open wounds after it was kept in a makeshift stock for days at a time.

**WARNING: Some viewers may find the pictures of the horses hard to look at*

OVER THE RAINBOW BRIDGE One Horry County man faces four charges and two citations under the animal care and treatment...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2023

The investigation led to officers seizing four horses, one dog and seven chickens. Police said one horse was in such bad shape that it had to be put down.

“We were forced to help the poor creature across the rainbow bridge for his comfort,” the Horry County Police Department posted. “There is a heavy toll and burden of responsibility that comes with caring for animals in rough condition.”

The animals are now being cared for by the Horry County Animal Care Center staff, where the shelter is already overcapacity.

If you are able to help, the shelter asks of three things:

  • Send support staff who are feeling the weight of this situation
  • Be good to the animals that rely upon you
  • Foster or adopt an animal in need, or if you can’t do that, then volunteer at Horry County Animal Care Center.

Police arrested Gabriel Ponce in the case. He faces four charges and two citations under the animal care and treatment ordinance. He was released from jail Sunday night after posting a $4,000 bond.

Gabriel Ponce
Gabriel Ponce(Source: JRLDC)

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

