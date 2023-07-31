NC deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing woman’s purse

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s purse.

Deputies said the suspect stole a purse from the south Asheville area and has recently used the stolen credit cards.

If you or anyone you know has information on where or who this man might be, please call Detective Jones at 828-250-4467.

