Pickens County coroner responding to crash involving moped

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it is responding to a deadly crash Monday morning.

According to the coroner, a moped and a truck collided on Cartee Road near Greenville Highway.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.

This is all the information we have this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Boat Ramp on Lake Hartwell
Man dies after being thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell during storm, coroner says
Crime scene tape
Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.
Lindsey Erbe
Spartanburg Co. woman facing multiple drug charges

Latest News

Greenville Police chase down chickens
Officers chase down loose chickens on busy road in Greenville
Greenville Police chase down chickens
Greenville Police chase down chickens
Upstate mothers turning pain into purpose
Upstate mothers turning pain into purpose
Back to school medical information
Back to school medical information
A virtual town hall meeting for West Oahu residents will be held to discuss COVID-19 and other...
Greenville Co. Sheriff announces computers donated to help combat child predators