ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Saturday.

According to police, Rosa Acevedo was last seen on E. Whitner Street.

She is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. Her last clothing description is unknown.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 864-231-2249.

