Police searching for suspect after woman found with multiple stab wounds

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police is searching for a man after woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in an apartment early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment on Pineneedle Drive at around 4 a.m. in reference to an assault with a knife. Officers said the caller informed 911 operators that a man stabbed her mother.

Once on scene, police noticed several people standing around the entrance to the apartment. Witnesses directed officers to the living room where the victim was lying on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said the suspect 35-year-old Jovon Lupa Johnson fled from the scene before they arrived. Johnson is five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is wanted for attempted murder, assault and battery first degree and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

If anyone has information about the stabbing incident, call police at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.