SCHP: Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85

Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85(The North Spartanburg Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a driver was extricated after a tractor trailer rear-ended a pickup truck on the interstate in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), just after midnight on July 29, both vehicles were heading north on I-85 when the tractor trailer ran into the back of the truck, pushed it to the left of the road and caused both to hit the center median barrier.

Caption

The North Spartanburg Fire Department said the driver of the pickup was entrapped and several departments were called to help with extrication which took nearly an hour. The driver was not injured.

Officials said the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

MORE NEWS: Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.
Jarrett Boat Ramp on Lake Hartwell
Man dies after being thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell during storm, coroner says
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Former Clemson defensive lineman David Davis dies
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
Highlighting the Southern Growl for Midday Eats.
Midday Eats: The Southern Growl