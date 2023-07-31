Serial burglar arrested after 6 Spartanburg County business break-ins, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after he is accused of burglarizing at least six local businesses.

Deputies said Jerry Lee Wise was arrested after an investigation into multiple burglaries in July near Asheville Highway and Hearon Circle.

Wise is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Deputies said additional charges are pending.

Deputies said business owners should take the following steps to secure their property:

Locking all doors and windows at business close

Installing security lights

Having a security system installed

Locking and securing all monies at business close

Installing a modern high definition video security system

