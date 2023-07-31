Two charged with murder after shooting at party in Anderson

Jiyion Mattison (left) and Teondez Crocker are charged with murder after the shooting death of...
Jiyion Mattison (left) and Teondez Crocker are charged with murder after the shooting death of 26-year-old Derrick Lamar Wiley.(Anderson Police Dept.)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said two suspects have been charged with murder after a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a party.

Officers were called to Gadsden Street near West Hampton Street around 3 a.m. on July 22 after Derrick Wiley was shot multiple times. Investigators said there was an altercation at a large party Wiley was attending before the shooting.

Wiley died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said Jiyion Shytavioius Mattison and Teondez Draquandais Crocker were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the shooting. They are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.
Jarrett Boat Ramp on Lake Hartwell
Man dies after being thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell during storm, coroner says
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Abdul-Umar Taylor
Asheville man pleads guilty to deadly 2020 shooting
Wildfire burning near Dobson Knob in McDowell Co.
Wildfire after reported lightning strike at Dobson Knob 25-percent contained
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
SCHP: Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85