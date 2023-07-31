Two charged with murder after shooting at party in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said two suspects have been charged with murder after a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a party.

Officers were called to Gadsden Street near West Hampton Street around 3 a.m. on July 22 after Derrick Wiley was shot multiple times. Investigators said there was an altercation at a large party Wiley was attending before the shooting.

Wiley died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said Jiyion Shytavioius Mattison and Teondez Draquandais Crocker were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the shooting. They are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

