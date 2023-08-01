Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the Charleston International Airport have temporarily suspended commercials Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crash.

Airport officials said in a social media post that flights are temporarily suspended due to an ongoing incident.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing incident involved one of their helicopters.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving at the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

