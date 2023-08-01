Coroner: Man dead after dump truck hits tree along interstate in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a dump truck crashed on the interstate Monday evening.

According to the coroner, just after 5 p.m., a dump truck heading east on I-26 near mile marker 23 crossed the interstate and hit a tree on the west bound side.

The driver was identified as 52-year-old Brian Scott Stankus of Woodruff. He sadly passed away on scene.

The Spartanburg County Sheriffs Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay tuned for more information.

