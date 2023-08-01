Deputies responding to reported shooting in Spartanburg County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Spartanburg County.

Deputies said they responded to Belcher Road Monday night after someone reported a shooting.

According to deputies, they are working on determining if anyone was injured during the incident.

Details are limited as deputies investigate the situation. We will update this story as deputies give new details.

