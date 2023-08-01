Deputies searching for runaway juvenile last seen in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Zontine X. Z. McDonald Jr., a missing juvenile from Anderson County.

Deputies said McDonald was last seen leaving his house along Calhoun Road on July 27. They added that he was wearing a blue and white letterman jacket with blue and white striped pants and Nike flip-flops.

According to deputies, Mcdonald has braided black hair, a goatee and a mustache.

Anyone with information regarding McDonald is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-09994. People can also submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.