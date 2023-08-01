Gov. McMaster holds signing for bill criminalizing trafficking fentanyl

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law that criminalizes trafficking fentanyl.(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law that criminalizes trafficking fentanyl.

Officials said that law enforcement and the loved ones of people who had died from fentanyl had been calling for a law, and it crossed the finish line just as the legislative session ended this year, having been a priority for leaders in both chambers.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the SLED’s Forensic Services Laboratory in Columbia.

