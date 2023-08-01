‘I know that we will never ever be homeless again:’ New initiative provides affordable homeownership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the housing crisis continues to fuel barriers for low and moderate income renters. organizations in Spartanburg’s Northside neighborhood are breaking barriers, by creating more affordable homeownership opportunities.

“I’m ready to walk in and turn the key and lay across the floor cause that’s exactly what I’m going to do, because it’s been a process. it’s been a fight,” said Shamikia Davis, standing in what will be the living room of her new home.

Davis is a single-mother, and soon-to-be first time homeowner. During the pandemic, she and her now 4 and 6-year-olds were evicted. Despite her working full time, she still struggled to find an affordable apartment, she was forced to move into a hotel.

“If you go through an eviction, it’s like they make it impossible for you to be able to get a home or have anywhere to stay. And nowadays you have to have 3 times the income, I don’t make that because I’m a single parent, so it was very-very hard,” she said.

But soon she and her kids will have a new home in Northside.

“I couldn’t believe it was possible, like not me. I didn’t think I would get that opportunity out of all people, me?” asked Davis.

“Women heads of household are neglected the most of any demographic you can think of. and it makes it a lot harder for them to break out and be a homeowner,” said Terri Hendrix, the Vice President of Engagement, for Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (CFFCU).

CFFCU is a non-for-profit federal credit union. They’ve partnered with Northside Development Group, The Cleveland Academy of Leadership, ReGenesis Health Care, First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, and James White Enterprises to create the ‘Moving Families Forward’ program—giving low-income families the chance to own a home.

The program is allowing 4 single-mothers to pay as little as 3% down on the house and affordable mortgage payments. They’re also required to attend financial counseling.

“Learning about credit, learning how to save, learning how to put money to the side for savings just in case anything were to happen during home ownership,” said Yanett Regalado, a Branch Manager for CFFCU.

Davis says the program is a blessing.

“I know that we will never ever be homeless again.”

And a testimony of faith

“And I do it just for my children and my sake. Just keep pushing and I promise the blessings will fall,” she said.

They don’t have plans yet to build more homes under the program, it all depends on land availability and partnerships. They’ll begin to build the fourth house soon and Davis should be able to move in before the end of the year.

