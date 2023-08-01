Man surprises wife with planting 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary

Lee and Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. (Source: KAKE, family photo, CNN)
By Abby Wray, KAKE
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT, Kan. (KAKE) – A Kansas man celebrating his golden wedding anniversary decided to gift his wife sunflowers – 80 acres of them, that is.

Lee Wilson decided to farm a different kind of crop than he usually does this season, for a very special reason. He and his wife Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10.

“What’s a guy get his gal for the 50th? And I put a lot of thought into it, and she always liked sunflowers. And I thought this is the year to plant sunflowers, so I planted her 80 acres of sunflowers,” Lee Wilson said.

Each acre contains about 15,000 sunflowers – a total of 1.2 million flowers.

Lee Wilson secretly planted the field back in May with the help of his son, so his wife would be surprised.

“It made me feel very special. It couldn’t have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers,” Renee Wilson said.

The two have been together almost their entire lives. They met in high school.

“She couldn’t date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday, and that’s when we started dating. Our first date was a roller-skating party,” Lee Wilson said.

He said he knew his wife was “the one” on their first date.

The sunflower field is located four miles east of Pratt on the south side of Highway 54. Since sunflower season is short, they’ll only be picture perfect for another 10 to 14 days.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
SCHP: Driver injured after tractor-trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
Donations collected during the visitations and funeral service for 7-year-old Riley Faith were...
Donations in memory of Riley Faith delivered to Greenville Humane Society
Jiyion Mattison (left) and Teondez Crocker are charged with murder after the shooting death of...
Two charged with murder after shooting at party in Anderson

Latest News

Wildfire burning near Dobson Knob in McDowell Co.
Wildfire after reported lightning strike at Dobson Knob grows to 10 acres, 25 percent contained
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Coroner: Man dead after dump truck hits tree along interstate in Spartanburg
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the...
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says