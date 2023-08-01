Pactiv Evergreen responds to allegations that chemicals were improperly dumped at Canton Mill

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) recently shared a letter from Pactiv Evergreen addressing violations alleging that the company improperly dumped chemicals.

On July 10, NCDEQ officials announced that Pactiv Evergreen was facing multiple violations for allegedly improperly dumping chemicals into its wastewater treatment center while shutting down its paper mill in Canton.

In response to the violations, Pactiv Evergreen officials wrote a letter addressing the allegations. The letter stated that the substance was a cleaning solution containing sodium hydroxide and a sanitizer containing hypochlorite.

According to the letter, the company believed that disposing of these substances was authorized by their permit, adding that they regularly discarded the same materials while the mill was operating.

“At some point, Evergreen will not be here. At some point, all of us will not be here, but our river and our mountains will continue,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers.

You can read Pactiv Evergreen’s entire response here.

Organizations in Haywood County are also monitoring the water quality in nearby areas.

“We’re out here in the waterways roughly every week doing water quality sampling, whether that be in contracts with the towns or our own monitoring efforts to identify hotspots,” said Haywood Waterways Association Executive Director Preston Jacobsen.

Since the 1990s, Haywood Waterways Association has partnered with local organizations to monitor the water quality and carry out stream restorations.

“The Pigeon River watershed is unique in that we’re a headwaters watershed. No water enters Haywood County,” explained Jacobsen.

Since the mill stopped operations, Jacobsen says there has been a noticeable difference in water quality downstream from the mill.

Pactiv Evergreen faces a penalty of $25,000 per day per violation. North Carolina officials said the money would be used to help recoup investigative costs, and the rest would go to a fund for public school expenses.

