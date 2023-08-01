Preseason poll favors Clemson to win ACC championship again
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to the results of the 2023 ACC preseason poll, the Clemson Tigers are favored to take home their eighth conference championship title in the last nine years.
Of the 176 media voters in the poll, 103 picked Clemson to win the championship.
Below is the full breakdown of the poll results:
1. Clemson (103), 2370
2. Florida State (67), 2304
3. North Carolina (5), 1981
4. NC State (1), 1662
5. Miami, 1553
T6. Duke, 1511
T6. Pitt, 1511
8. Louisville, 1344
9. Wake Forest, 1181
10. Syracuse, 826
11. Virginia Tech, 678
12. Georgia Tech, 633
13. Boston College, 561
14. Virginia, 365
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.