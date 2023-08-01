Preseason poll favors Clemson to win ACC championship again

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to the results of the 2023 ACC preseason poll, the Clemson Tigers are favored to take home their eighth conference championship title in the last nine years.

Of the 176 media voters in the poll, 103 picked Clemson to win the championship.

Below is the full breakdown of the poll results:

1. Clemson (103), 2370

2. Florida State (67), 2304

3. North Carolina (5), 1981

4. NC State (1), 1662

5. Miami, 1553

T6. Duke, 1511

T6. Pitt, 1511

8. Louisville, 1344

9. Wake Forest, 1181

10. Syracuse, 826

11. Virginia Tech, 678

12. Georgia Tech, 633

13. Boston College, 561

14. Virginia, 365

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.