Spartanburg PD looking for man accused of stabbing woman in apartment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are looking for a man accused of a stabbing a woman in an apartment on Monday.

According to the department, officers were called to 108 Pineneedle Drive around 4 a.m. after dispatch received a call stating a man stabbed callers mother. Upon arrival, police found a woman lying on a living room floor with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived but has been identified as 35-year-old Jovon Lupa Johnson. He is wanted for attempted murder, assault and battery first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Johnson is described as five foot nine and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Jovon Lupa Johnson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

