Temperatures fall with rain chances going up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mostly dry and feeling nice Tuesday and Wednesday! Rain is back, along with higher humidity by Thursday into the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Humidity dips for now

Mainly sunny, low storm chance through Wednesday

Unsettled, stormy weather returns for the second half of the week

We are in for a great Tuesday weather-wise! Temperatures drop just a little over where we topped out Monday. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s in the mountains to the upper 80s to right around 90 in the Upstate. The lower humidity also makes it feel very pleasant. Mainly sunny skies persist through the day with just a small chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop-up in the afternoon. The best chance for a stronger storm is across the southern Upstate where instability is a little higher today.

Mostly sunny, less humid and slightly cooler (Fox Carolina)

Wednesday’s temperatures drop a little further into the mid 80s in the Upstate and the upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains. But the humidity starts to increase. A stationary front lingering just to our south starts to inch closer to the area giving us the push of slightly more humid air as well as a chance for widely scattered showers and storms, mainly late in the day.

Temperatures fall as rain chances rise (Fox Carolina)

Rain chances really start to ramp up by Thursday morning as the combination of the stationary front to our south lifting north toward the area as a warm front and a cold front approaching from the west. This sets us up for a fairly wet pattern for Thursday and Friday. Widespread showers are expected on and off through out the day on Thursday, while Friday trends a little drier but still with on and off rain through the day. Mostly cloudy skies accompany the rain making for a couple of good days to hang out inside.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

The temperatures take a pretty big drop thanks to the clouds and rain for Thursday. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s areawide which is 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early August. While it’s cooler, the humidity is back up so it’s weird combination of higher humidity but cooler highs. Friday, temperatures climb back to the mid 80s in the Upstate and the upper 70s in the mountains.

The weekend is looking fairly dry as of now, with still an isolated storm chance, although it doesn’t look to bring washout conditions. Temperatures likely ride along the upper 80s for highs through Saturday and jump back to the low 90s Sunday in the Upstate with 80s in the mountains.

Hotter but drier for the weekend (Fox Carolina)

