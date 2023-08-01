Tennessee man pleads guilty after reportedly kidnapping, strangling woman in Weaverville

Richard Barnhill
Richard Barnhill(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man recently pleaded guilty to multiple charges from an assault that happened in Weaverville in 2022.

Officials said Richard Barnhill pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

On March 20, 2022, officers from the Weaverville Police Department responded to the Fairfield Inn on Fairfield Approach Drive after someone reported that Barnhill assaulted a woman and held her against her will.

Barnhill was sentenced to 80 to 108 months in prison following his plea.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Toddler dies after being trapped under dresser in Anderson Co.
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
SCHP: Driver injured after tractor-trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
Donations collected during the visitations and funeral service for 7-year-old Riley Faith were...
Donations in memory of Riley Faith delivered to Greenville Humane Society
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

Latest News

Deputies investigating shooting in Spartanburg County
Deputies investigating following shooting in Spartanburg County
The Anderson Police Department said two suspects have been charged with murder after a...
Two charged with murder after shooting at party in Anderson
Driver injured in crash
SCHP: Driver injured after tractor-trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
Weather @ 10pm
Weather @ 10pm