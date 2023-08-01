Tennessee man pleads guilty after reportedly kidnapping, strangling woman in Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man recently pleaded guilty to multiple charges from an assault that happened in Weaverville in 2022.

Officials said Richard Barnhill pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

On March 20, 2022, officers from the Weaverville Police Department responded to the Fairfield Inn on Fairfield Approach Drive after someone reported that Barnhill assaulted a woman and held her against her will.

Barnhill was sentenced to 80 to 108 months in prison following his plea.

