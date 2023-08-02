Atlanta Braves pitcher, former Clemson Tiger, sets MLB strikout record

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider recorded his 200th strikeout on Tuesday and broke his own record for the fastest pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts in a season.

According to the MLB, Strider recorded 200 strikeouts in just over 123 innings, beating the recording he set in 130 innings last season.

Spencer Strider just broke his own record for fastest pitcher to 200 Ks in a season. pic.twitter.com/63yDjrQGGY — MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2023

Strider spent three years at Clemson before heading to the MLB in 2020. Clemson Athletics posted to social media Tuesday to celebrate the former Tiger.

And he’s a Clemson Tiger 👏👏👏 https://t.co/TLnYghI92h — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 1, 2023

