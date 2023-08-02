Atlanta Braves pitcher, former Clemson Tiger, sets MLB strikout record

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider recorded his 200th strikeout on Tuesday and broke his own record for the fastest pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts in a season.

According to the MLB, Strider recorded 200 strikeouts in just over 123 innings, beating the recording he set in 130 innings last season.

Strider spent three years at Clemson before heading to the MLB in 2020. Clemson Athletics posted to social media Tuesday to celebrate the former Tiger.

