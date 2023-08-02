Clemson University team working to save endangered tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For some leaders at Clemson, the tiger is much more than a mascot. There’s a team at the University working to save endangered tigers around the world.

“When you come here, and you see 100,000 people in this crazy stadium all yelling ‘Go Tigers,’ I mean it’s hard not to get enthused if we can harness that power of our alum or the fanbase we can make something happen,” said Professor Brett Wright.

Wright, the Director of Tigers United, has made a career out of his passion for wildlife. And just like any Clemson tiger he’s proud of the mascot.

“We’re trying to prevent human wildlife conflict, we’re trying to lessen the impact on the habitat and we certainly want to reduce poaching and illegal trade of wildlife,” said Wright.

Those are the goals of Tigers United, which is a consortium of universities with tiger mascots—including LSU and Auburn University. Clemson wildlife conservationists, deans and grad students learned about risks threatening tigers this summer in India while visiting the national tiger conservation authority and 2 tiger parks.

“It’s always exciting to see tigers in the wild,” said Wright.

It’s tigers—helping tigers.

“We have more in captivity in the United States than we actually still have in the wild so we’re still very endangered,” he said.

Starting this year, Clemson will be expanding the conservation team, getting undergraduates involved with Tigers United.

“We have a class that will be starting next Spring in tiger conservation that’s divided very broadly and we’re bringing in all the aspects in that course so that the students will understand the complexity of this very wicked problem,” said Wright.

Tigers United is also raising money to take a group of Clemson students to India in the Spring. To donate and learn more, click here.

