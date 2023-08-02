Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Greenville Co. last month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Michael Smith, a missing 40-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Smith was last seen near White Horse Road on July 20, 2023. However, they added that he frequently visits the City View area of West Greenville.

Deputies described Smith as five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with a teardrop tattoo under his right eye.

Anyone with information regarding Smith is asked to 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

