Deputies searching for missing man last seen in water near Pelzer

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a missing man in his early 20s who was last seen in the water earlier today.

Deputies said they responded to Capers Street in Pelzer after the man was reported missing around 5:00 p.m.

According to deputies, crews are currently focusing on searching the lake. They added that they are using drones and bringing in a dive team to help with the search.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the man. We will update this story as officials release new details.

