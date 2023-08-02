Driver injured after crashing into Haven of Rest thrift store in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said officers are investigating after a driver crashed into a Haven of Rest thrift store on Tuesday.

Officers said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near S Main Street in Belton.

According to officers, the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They added that nobody else was hurt during the crash.

Officers didn’t release any other information about the collision. We will update this story if officers give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.