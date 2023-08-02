Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is never too early to plan.

Some of the country’s major pharmacy chains are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the fall begins.

CVS already is taking appointments, and the company says it also plans to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots.

The government is recommending people 60 and older get the RSV vaccine.

Walgreens said it also will offer flu shots and RSV vaccines, and will make the COVID-19 vaccine available once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the company will soon announce its vaccine plans.

In the meantime, Pfizer said it expects the FDA will approve its COVID-19 booster by the end of the month, and vaccines should be available by September.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say law enforcement officer killed on train tracks in Easley
LIVE: Upstate officer killed in line of duty on train tracks, officials say
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
Bond motion for Jamie Komoroski
Woman charged in SC beach crash that killed newlywed denied bond
The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.
BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is selling for $1.75 million
A look inside the Baynard Home. This photo was included in the plaintiff's Exhibit A to show...
New lawsuit reveals ‘deplorable conditions’ that allegedly led to an Upstate 14-year-old’s death

Latest News

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Jury recommends Pittsburgh synagogue gunman be sentenced to death
Processional for Easley Police Officer killed in line of duty
Processional for Easley Police Officer killed in line of duty
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Texas police department is reviewing errors made by officers who pulled over what they...
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
Officials say law enforcement officer killed on train tracks in Easley
LIVE: Upstate officer killed in line of duty on train tracks, officials say