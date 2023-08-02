First Alert Thursday for widespread rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spotty showers Wednesday lead to more widespread rain on Thursday.

First Alert Headlines

Showers possible Wednesday, nothing widespread

Heavy downpours, high impact rain for Thursday

Cooler than normal temperatures through the week

Grab the umbrella as you head out the door on Wednesday. Our rain chances start to increase ahead of a very wet Thursday. Wednesday’s rain chances are spotty with some places seeing a few showers off and on through the day while other spots don’t get much of anything. The best chance for rain is in the southern mountains and the western Upstate through the morning and then spreading across the area into the afternoon, but much more scattered in nature late in the day. As temperatures start to heat up, lightning develop with any rain we see but don’t expect any severe storms. Highs take another step down for Wednesday as our cooling pattern continues. We max out in the mid 80s in the Upstate to the upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains but it is a little more humid.

Scattered storms and mild (Fox Carolina)

Thursday is a First Alert Day for widespread rain which could be heavy at times. A stationary front to our south lifts north toward the area as a warm front increasing moisture across the area. This sets us up for a fairly wet pattern for Thursday and Friday. Widespread showers are expected on and off through out the day on Thursday, impacting the morning and afternoon commutes. Expect messy roads and a slow go because of the rain. It’s especially important to note since it’s the first day of school for Anderson and Oconee Counties. Most areas pick up one to two inches of rain but we could see higher localized amounts. Keep in mind, if you’ve seen a lot of rain lately and heavy rain sets up over your area, flooding could become a concern later in the day.

Scattered storms with potentially heavy rain (Fox Carolina)

The rain chances for Friday are a little unclear. Some of the most recent model runs have increased the potential for heavy rain but there’s disagreement on the timing, whether it comes in early in the morning or more so around midday. The models do clear us out by later afternoon so as long as that holds, you should be good for your late day outdoor plans. We’ll keep you updated as we get more confident in the timing and amounts.

The temperatures take a pretty big drop thanks to the clouds and rain for Thursday. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s areawide which is 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early August, although the humidity increases again. Friday, temperatures climb back to the mid 80s in the Upstate and the upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Unseasonably cool but humid (Fox Carolina)

The weekend is looking like a pretty typical summer one. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 80s with the return of the low 90s in the Upstate on Sunday. Watch for isolated showers and storms on Saturday with a few more showers and storms on Sunday.

Typical summer weather this weekend (Fox Carolina)

