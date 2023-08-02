Greenville County man accused of sexually exploiting minors faces multiple charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a Greenville County man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into the sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials said 34-year-old Jeshante Wilson of Piedmont, SC, was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

According to officials, they began investigating after they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Wilson. Officials added that following an investigation, they discovered that Wilson allegedly had files of child sexual abuse material.

Officials stated that Wilson was taken into custody on July 28, 2023.

