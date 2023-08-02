Laurens School District 55 releases unofficial results from board election races

The leadership of an Upstate school district could soon look a lot different.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens School District 55 released the unofficial results Tuesday night from the race to fill three vacant seats on the district’s school board.

Tuesday’s election came after former board members James Rawl, Todd Varner and William Patterson resigned earlier this year.

According to the unofficial results, Chip Jenkins is likely to win seat 7, while seats 1 and 3 are likely heading to a runoff since no candidate received a majority of the vote.

The official results from the election will be certified Friday. We will update this story as officials release new details.

