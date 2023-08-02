Man dies after being struck by tractor trailer in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a man died Wednesday morning after being reportedly hit by a tractor-trailer in Greenwood County.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was traveling north along Montague Avenue Extension near Roberts Drive when it hit the victim. According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital following the crash, where he passed away.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 69-year-old James Attaway Sr. from Greenwood.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the collision. We will update this story as officials give new information.

