Train passing through Union hit, kills man, deputies say

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hit by a train Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch was informed by Norfolk Southern that a train traveling through Union hit a person on the tracks in the Monarch Community around 10:15 a.m.

Deputies said they were called to the area where they found a man’s body lying on the tracks.

Investigators began processing the scene along with the Union Coroner’s Office and Norfolk Southern Railway Police.

This is an ongoing investigation by all agencies.

