Train passing through Union hit, kills man, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hit by a train Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch was informed by Norfolk Southern that a train traveling through Union hit a person on the tracks in the Monarch Community around 10:15 a.m.

Deputies said they were called to the area where they found a man’s body lying on the tracks.

Investigators began processing the scene along with the Union Coroner’s Office and Norfolk Southern Railway Police.

This is an ongoing investigation by all agencies.

Stay tuned for further details.

