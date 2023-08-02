Police: All trains stopped in Easley due to incident

Train tracks stock image
(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said an incident on train tracks has caused for all trains to be stopped.

According to the department, following an incident, officers called Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

FOX Carolina is working to learn what the incident was.

Stay tuned for more information.

