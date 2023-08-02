Police warn of TikTok car theft challenge after it reaches NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is warning of a TikTok challenge that has hit North Carolina.

According to the department, officers recovered four stolen cars in the Southside area that were taken from the Montford area using the similar trend mentioned in the TikTok KIA challenge.

Police said nationwide, a vehicle is stolen every 23 seconds, a trend they have seen go skyward during the pandemic as young people have learned how to steal cars from social media.

Officials said the videos teach juveniles how to steal a vehicle by ripping certain areas off from under the steering wheel and plugging a USB cord into the ignition to turn and start the engine. Late model Kias and Hyundais are popular targets.

Teenagers and young adults often steal them just to go on a joyride and end up abandoning the stolen vehicles.

The department provided a list of reminders:

Never leave your car running unattended, even to run into a business.

Never leave any keys in the car or ignition.

Always roll up your windows and lock your car, even if it is parked outside your home.

Never leave valuables in plain view, even if your car is locked.

Anyone who would like to report a crime or suspicious activity is asked to call the Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.

