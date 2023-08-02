You can enter the national parks for free on Friday

The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.(Sergei Mutovkin / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Friday, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In a news release, the park service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The fee waiver on Friday only applies to the cost of entry. It doesn’t apply to fees for camping.

Visitors who plan to be in the park after Friday must pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The park service is also offering fee-free days this year on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hare
Officials identify Easley police officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
A look inside the Baynard Home. This photo was included in the plaintiff's Exhibit A to show...
New lawsuit reveals ‘deplorable conditions’ that allegedly led to an Upstate 14-year-old’s death
The Pamphile family said Brenda, 18, Carl, 21, and Jovany, 14, were killed in a crash Friday.
3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says
Bond motion for Jamie Komoroski
Woman charged in SC beach crash that killed newlywed denied bond
The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.
BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is selling for $1.75 million

Latest News

Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
Four Legged Friends: Woody
Four Legged Friends: Woody
President Joe Biden responds to reporters as he gets in to his presidential vehicle in Rehoboth...
Biden delays plans to restock nation’s emergency oil reserve