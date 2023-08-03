2 teens wanted on attempted murder charges following shooting

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous following a shooting Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business on Highway 123 near Seneca on Wednesday, Aug. 2, night.

Officers said a man was blocked in and not allowed to leave the business parking lot by the driver of a red Toyota Rav-4. The driver of the Toyota left the scene and the man then left the business to go home, officers said.

About 10 to 15 minutes later, the man saw the same Toyota following him home. Once he was home, shots were fired from the Toyota towards the man and his property.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting, deputies said.

An investigation was conducted and based on evidence collected, it was determined that 18-year-old Truett Gregory Brock and 19-year-old Anthony Michael Seagraves were in the Toyota when the shooting happened.

Both have been charged with one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Brock is currently out on bond due to previous arrests earlier this year. According to deputies, on February 28, he was arrested on four charges including attempted murder in relation to a shooting that happened on White Pine Drive in Fair Play.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Brock and Seagraves, call 911 immediately.

