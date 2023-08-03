Man arrested following sexual assault with minor investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said a man was arrested following an investigation into sexual activity with a minor that started June 16.

According to police, searched a house on Old Haywood Road on Tuesday, August 2, and arrested 20-year-old Darwin Esav Mestanva-Martinez.

He is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of first degree kidnapping.

Mestanva-Martinez remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Officers worked on this case with the Mountain Child Advocacy Center and Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information related to a similar incident or know someone who might be a victim call police at 828-252-1110.

