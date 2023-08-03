4 arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said four people were arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a house in Fairview on Huntley Drive and a hotel on Tunnel Road leading the arrest of four people on numerous drug trafficking charges to four people.

Buncombe County deputies working with the US Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found 28.8 grams of methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $241 in U.S. currency was seized.

Officials arrested the following individuals:

41-year-old Bobby Lee Jackson and 46-year-old Tammy Elizabeth Black were arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine



PWIMSD Methamphetamine



Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance



Possession of Methamphetamine



PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance



Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Substance



MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS



Misd. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Jackson also had an outstanding warrant for interfering with his electronic monitoring device.

Black has a $300,000 bond.

At the hotel, officials found the following items:

34.5 grams Fentanyl



4.6 grams Methamphetamine



9.3 grams Cocaine



3.6 grams Methadone



$ 946 in U.S. Currency



Misc. Electronic Devices



Misc. Drug Paraphernalia



33-year-old Lauren Michelle Rice is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Fentanyl



PWIMSD Methamphetamine



PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance



Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



She has a $320,000 bond.

27-year-old Simon Taylor Shelton had numerous outstanding warrants, including misdemeanor death by vehicle.

He has a $58,000 bond.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshals for their coordination and assistance in these operations. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

