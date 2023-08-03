4 arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges in Buncombe Co.

Aug. 3, 2023
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said four people were arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a house in Fairview on Huntley Drive and a hotel on Tunnel Road leading the arrest of four people on numerous drug trafficking charges to four people.

Buncombe County deputies working with the US Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found 28.8 grams of methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $241 in U.S. currency was seized.

Officials arrested the following individuals:

41-year-old Bobby Lee Jackson and 46-year-old Tammy Elizabeth Black were arrested on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • PWIMSD Methamphetamine
  • Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Substance
  • MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS
  • Misd. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jackson also had an outstanding warrant for interfering with his electronic monitoring device.

Black has a $300,000 bond.

At the hotel, officials found the following items:

  • 34.5 grams Fentanyl
  • 4.6 grams Methamphetamine
  • 9.3 grams Cocaine
  • 3.6 grams Methadone
  • $ 946 in U.S. Currency
  • Misc. Electronic Devices
  • Misc. Drug Paraphernalia

33-year-old Lauren Michelle Rice is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • PWIMSD Methamphetamine
  • PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She has a $320,000 bond.

27-year-old Simon Taylor Shelton had numerous outstanding warrants, including misdemeanor death by vehicle.

He has a $58,000 bond.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshals for their coordination and assistance in these operations. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

