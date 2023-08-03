Body of man who went missing on Lake Lanier recovered, officials say

Leonardo Martinez, 27, was swimming near Van Pugh Park South when he went underwater.
Leonardo Martinez, 27, was swimming near Van Pugh Park South when he went underwater.(family)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body of a man who disappeared while swimming in Lake Lanier over the weekend has been found, officials confirm.

Leonardo Martinez, 27, was swimming near Van Pugh Park South when he went underwater.

During a shore sweep at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, search teams found his body approximately 30 yards from the shore. The Department of Natural Resources said he was found on the water’s surface.

Two other deaths were reported over the same weekend from different parts of Lake Lanier.

According to officials, 61-year-old Tracey Stewart drowned near East Bank Park on Saturday. Rescue teams found his body about 110 feet below the water’s surface.

Just a day earlier, another man, 24-year-old Thomas Shepard Milner, died on Friday from his injuries after jumping into Lake Lanier from his family’s dock near Dove Trail. Investigators said Milner appeared to have been electrocuted when he entered the water on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado confirmed in Upstate
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pickens County
generic crash
3 dead, 1 injured after truck overturns in Spartanburg County
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Upstate student hit by vehicle near school
Powdersville Middle School student hit by vehicle near school, officials confirm

Latest News

A new community gathering space coming to Simpsonville with construction beginning in 2024.
New community gathering space coming to downtown Simpsonville
Union County fire
Crews respond to house fire in Union County Friday afternoon
Tim Scott
Republican candidates make stops around the county as primary continues
Spartanburg Deadly Crash
Spartanburg Deadly Crash
Union County Riot
Union County Riot